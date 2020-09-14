Tickets on sale for Louisville Zoo's 'Boo at the Zoo'

The zoo said its popular Halloween event will continue this year with some COVID-19 changes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo will still host its popular Halloween event "Boo at the Zoo" this year, with some changes due to COVID-19.

"Boo at the Zoo" will start Oct. 1, and continue every Thursday through Sunday night through Oct. 31. Halloween guests will enter the zoo at their reserved times between 5 and 10 p.m.

Everyone is encouraged to wear costumes, and all guests over 5 must wear a mask to go down the route. The zoo will not be handing out individual pieces of candy, but will pass out small sealed treat bags.

“This is an event our community and guests look forward to each year, and we are doing our part to make this as safe as possible so that we can continue on with the Halloween festivities this year,” said John Walczak, Director of the Louisville Zoo.

The zoo said socially distanced photo opportunities will still be available with costumed characters.

Member tickets are on sale now for $6, while non-members can purchase tickets starting Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. Non-members can purchase tickets for $12.50. Children aged two and under do not require a ticket.

Tickets will cover the cost of Boo at the Zoo admission, parking, Spooktacular Carousel, “not-so itsy bitsy” Spider House and the Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow attraction.

