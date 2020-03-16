LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo is temporarily closed to the public beginning Tuesday, officials say.

The zoo says they are following recommendations from Mayor Greg Fischer and Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness due to coronavirus concerns.

Officials say there have been no known cases of exposure to COVID-19 at the Zoo, their decision to close was further support efforts in reducing the rapid spread of the virus.

“While we wanted to remain open and offer a place for families to spend time outdoors, we have a responsibility to do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We are all in this together,” director John Walczak said.

Animal care teams and other personnel will remain active at the Zoo.

Officials say they will continue to monitor the latest development with the outbreak and will decide when the Zoo will reopen.

If you’ve been confirmed for a program, spring break camp, tour or event scheduled, including tickets to Wild Lights: Asian Lantern Festival, zoo officials will contact for the next steps.

