LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A sinkhole was found at the Louisville Zoo on March 6.

The zoo is closed and will remain closed until the area passes inspection by engineers.

The sinkhole is in the area of where the property lines meet for the zoo and the Louisville Mega Cavern.

Map of where the sinkhole is on the Louisville Zoo property

The sinkhole is estimated to be 85 yards long and 50 yards wide, according to Jody Meiman with Emergency Management. He said they haven't been able to measure the size of the sinkhole. He said it appears to be at least 50 feet deep in spots.

The Louisville Zoo said staff found the sinkhole on Wednesday morning. The site is being monitored.

No one was hurt, humans or animals, according to the zoo.

The hole is at least a 100 feet away from the first fenced enclosure for the zoo.