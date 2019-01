LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It’s the start of the New Year and the Louisville Zoo has some big celebrations underway.

Zoo officials are throwing a birthday party for two animals this week and is inviting the public to join in on the fun.

Gorilla Helen is turning 61-years-old. She is the third oldest known gorilla in the world.

Polar Bear Qannik will turn 8.

Both animals will receive special treats on Saturday and all zoo guests are invited to sing them Happy Birthday.