LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Louisville Zoo is canceling their May and June summer camps to prevent further spread of the Novel Coronavirus.

Officials said those who were registered for the canceled camps will receive an email from the Zoo about refunds and additional options. The Zoo says participants can also transfer their camp registration into a donation or save it for 2021 camp programs.

Those camps sessions for pre-K through 6th grade were originally scheduled for May through August. If you’ve registered for camps in July or later, officials will contact participants with a status update by May 15.

The Zoo is shifting some programming to the digital world. Here are some Facebook Live events the Zoo will offer:

Mondays at 2 p.m. — “Ask the Zoo Director” with Louisville Zoo Director John Walczak

Tuesdays at 2 p.m. — Teaching Tuesday

Wednesdays at 2 p.m. — Creature Feature

Thursdays at 11 a.m. — Lift Up Lou animal segment streamed on Lift Up Lou Facebook page and on the Zoo’s Facebook page

Fridays at 2 p.m. — Fitz Friday check-in at the elephant exhibit

The Zoo says they will also record activities families can do together that will be available on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information on how you can stay connected to the Zoo, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

RELATED: A tiger tests positive for COVID-19; What does that mean for your pets?

RELATED: Louisville Zoo reschedules events planned for April and May

RELATED: Louisville Zoo closes until further notice due as coronavirus concerns grow