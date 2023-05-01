Louisville Zoo breaks ground on project developing Animal Ambassador Expansion

A new building will provide office spaces and a training center to connect virtually with students and teachers across the U.S.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo has broke ground on a project that will develop their Animal Ambassador Program.

The renovations are expected to establish new holding areas that are equipped to house a wide variety of species.

The Zoo said it plans to renovate their MetaZoo education facility to house ambassador animals and meet future accreditation requirements while also enhancing growing their ability to engage guests on-site, virtual and off-site encounters.

“Our project today and the future conducted trails project will solidify the zoo standing as the leader in conservation education and reinforces the zoo's commitment to top notch Animal Care and welfare. It will help support the mission in connecting to students and families all across our region,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

Construction is set to begin immediately, and the project is estimated to be completed by next summer.

The Zoo also held a job fair on Saturday for seasonal positions and it prepares for the spring and summer seasons.

Positions are available in most departments and the Zoo said those interested would receive training.

"We're just looking for folks who love the planet love animals love to give a good opera, good experience to guests, you know, during their visit at the Zoo," Kyle Shepherd, media relations manager, said.

Some positions do have extra requirements but most are little to no experience.

For more information on jobs at the Louisville Zoo, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.