Playing music can help make children smarter, more creative and more disciplined. Kentuckiana has several opportunities to get children and teens involved in making music. The Louisville Youth Orchestra is hosting auditions over the next two weekends. The director, Doug Elmore, stopped by Great Day Live with a senior cellist, Kenya Tover, at YPAS. Auditions for the Louisville Youth Orchestra are being held September 1 & 2 and September 8 & 9, 2018. If you're interested, you can register on their website at www.lyo.org. If you have questions, you can call 502-896-1851.

