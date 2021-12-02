LMPD: Child dies after being shot

Police said they responded to a shooting call Thursday night to a house on Sandidge Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) confirm they are investigating a child's death.

Police responded to a shooting call around 10:00 p.m. Thursday to a house on Sandidge Drive where responding officers found a boy, under 10, dead from a gunshot, Maj. Matt Meagher said.

The location of the shooting ins in the Highview area.

Police haven't released any other details about the shooting.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.