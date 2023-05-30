Louisville YMCA offering free 'Safety Around Water' classes to combat swim disparities

According to the CDC, in swimming pools, Black children ages 10-14 years drown at rates 7.6 times higher than White children.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The YMCA of Greater Louisville is offering free classes to help start the conversation around swim equity in our community.

According to the YMCA, economic, racial and geographic disparities can create barrier when it comes to learning how to swim.

This gap has affected the community greatly, even leading to and increase in drowning incidents among children in disadvantaged communities.

According to the USA Swimming Foundation, 64% of Black Americans have little to no swimming ability – compared to 40% of white Americans who have limited swimming ability.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children one to four years old.

According to the CDC, the rate of death by drowning is more than two and a half times higher for children between ages 5 and 9, and then balloons to more than three and a half times higher for Black children ages 10-14.

“These statistics tell a heartbreaking story,” said Steve Tarver, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Louisville. “We have worked hard for many years to ensure health equity through several programs and initiatives. We are focusing on Swim Equity to improve swimming access and to save lives.”

To address this issue, the YMCA is offering "Safety Around Water" clinics that are free to attend, however, you must register online beforehand.

Information on Safety Around Water classes in Louisville:

Republic Bank Foundation YMCA – June 3 at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Shawnee Park Pool – June 16 at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Central High School – July 8 at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

With these three Safety Around Water clinics, the YMCA is trying to enable parents, children and adults to learn about water safety and take steps to improve their skills in and around water.

