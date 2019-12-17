LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Native and World War 2 veteran, George Merz, is in Europe to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.

RELATED: Students donate to help local WWII veteran revisit Battle of the Bulge battle site

The 94-year-old Merz was at the Battle of the Bulge in December of 1944, WHAS11 caught up with him when he was working to raise money to head back to the battlefield he fought on 75 years ago.

Now he's back in Europe reunited with others who fought the battle with him.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.



