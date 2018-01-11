LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The city is asking for your ideas to help transform Broadway.

The goal is to change the street all the way from Shawnee Park to Baxter Avenue.

The city wants the road to be more bus, bike and pedestrian friendly.

Move Louisville, the city's 20-year multi-modal plan, identifies Broadway as one of 16 priority projects.

