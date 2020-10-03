LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There was little left to salvage among the piles of debris left behind in Cookeville, Tennessee one week ago.

Lauren Neal’s house was flipped all the way around, but she and her family are still smiling.

“It makes you realize what’s truly important,” said Lauren’s sister, Julie Brooks.

Julie lives in Louisville and was there when an EF-4 tornado tore through her sister’s home.

“Lauren was hit in the head with a door and just holding onto that with all her might, while eating wood and fiber glass and insulation,” she described.

Brooks’ 16-year-old niece, Ella Jane was ripped from her room and landed in a neighbor's pool about 60-feet away. Both survived with bruises.

The Neal Family

The Neal Family

“It was a miracle, that's all there is to it,” Brooks said.

She was quick to help and drove to Cookeville the next day. It’s about an hour east of Nashville.



“When I walked up on it, it was, I never could've imagined, pictures don't do it justice,” she said. “I just couldn't imagine the destruction and how mighty the destruction was.”



Their family dog Jack did not survive. Their personal photos are still being found by strangers as far as 50 miles away.



“So many volunteers, I cannot tell you. I mean busloads of people coming to help,” Brooks said, thankful for the helping hands.

The community also stepped up to throw Ella Jane a Sweet 16 birthday party just days later at her dance studio.

“Fun was had by all.”

Brooks will head back to Tennessee later this week. The Neal’s are living in a temporary home for now.

This family is starting over, but there are others going through the same struggle.

You can donate to the neighbors in Putnam County through PayPal at donate@CookevillePutnamCountyTornadoReliefFund or TEXT ‘COOKEVILLEHELP’ to 41444 or visit the official website at Putnamcountytn.gov.

► Contact reporter Heather Fountaine at hfountaine@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Heather) and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM

Tennessee tornado victims: How to help

NWS surveys show 10 tornadoes struck across Tennessee Tuesday

Atlanta Braves helping with Tennessee tornado relief efforts

'We lost two and God gained two' | Family remembers couple lost in Putnam County tornado

LIST: 56 people remain missing in Putnam Co., Tennessee after overnight tornado

Salvation Army mobile feeding unit, personnel to head to Nashville aid tornado relief effort

Louisville woman seeking donations to help loved ones in Nashville

Aerial images show before-and-after tornado damage

Tornado damages homes in southern Kentucky

24 dead after tornadoes tear through Nashville, Middle Tennessee

Shop Local Kentucky selling 'Nashville Forever' shirt to raise money for families affected by tornadoes

Former Louisville resident, neighbors survey Nashville tornado damage

Dolly Parton sends heartfelt message to Tennessee tornado victims