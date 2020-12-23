Louisville woman says gifts, catering equipment stolen from storage unit days before Christmas

Alona Beasley says she thinks someone broke down the plywood separating her unit from the one next door to get into hers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just days before Christmas, a Louisville woman said someone broke into her storage unit and stole the gifts she was keeping inside.

Alona Beasley said her unit at Extra Space Storage on Preston Highway was broken into last week.

In addition to her presents, she said her catering equipment and other items were also stolen.

“Opened it up, gone. All I had was trash and what I've come to find out later were my pictures that I thought they took – all of my pictures were underneath the trash that they left. Totally gone,” she said,

Beasley says she thinks someone broke down the plywood separating her unit from the one next door to get into hers.

She's since filed a report with police.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.