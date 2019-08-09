LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s a milestone that everyone hopes to reach someday.

Louisville resident Mary Pound has turned 100-years-old.

She is longtime parishioner of St. Aloysius Church and members of the congregation gave her 100 cards for each year she’s celebrated.

Mary was also a teacher, librarian and assistant at St. Aloysius School.

What’s a birthday without walking down memory lane?

Friends and family presented Mary with a photo album that left her grinning from ear to ear.

“She has a great sense of humor. She likes to play games. She plays cards and bingo. She plays bunko,” Vicky Lange, her granddaughter, said. “She’s got a good attitude about everything. She very rarely complains.”

Louisville resident Mary Pound looks through 100 years of memories as she celebrates her birthday at St. Aloysius Church.

Mary has also been active in the Rosary Club since the 1960’s and they’re still going strong.

They’ve made more than 500,000 rosaries that have been sent across the globe.

