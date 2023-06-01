'Is this for real?': Louisville woman wins $225K on scratch-off ticket

She stopped at the Kroger on Bardstown Road to quench her thirst and ended up walking away with a winning lottery ticket.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman who stopped at the Kroger on Bardstown Road earlier this week walked away with a winning scratch-off ticket.

Kentucky Lottery officials said the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, was looking to quench her thirst after picking up her prescription on Tuesday.

"I was debating if I was going to even go in," she said. "But I wanted some pop, so I decided to go ahead and go in the store."

In the check-out line, the woman said she saw scratch-off tickets and thought, "Should I?"

She ended up purchasing two of the $10 Cash Double Doubler tickets with the cash she had in her pocket.

EMBED PHOTO

The woman waited until she got home to scratch her tickets. She started by scratching the line to reveal the winning numbers, then the first number.

"I saw I matched my first number and assumed it was $5, but I saw $6,000 and couldn't believe it," the woman said.

It turns out, every number on her ticket was a winner. Once she got to $12,000 in winnings, she told lottery officials she began to cry.

"I got my phone out and calculated everything," she said. "It was $180,000!"

But her luck didn't stop there. The woman turned over the ticket to play the bonus game and won yet again, bringing her total winnings to $225,000.

The woman said she called her son first, who was asleep.

"Wake up! You need to come over here now!" she told him. Both her son and daughter showed up at her home and when she showed them the ticket, they were both surprised.

"Is this for real?" her son asked.

Kentucky Lottery officials said the woman went to the lottery's headquarters in Louisville the same day. After taxes, she took home a check for $160,875.

She plans to use her winnings to take a trip and pay some bills.

Kroger will receive $2,250 for selling the winning ticket, officials said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.