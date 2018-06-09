LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Louisville woman, Whitney Austin, was shot when a gunman opened fire in the Fifth Third building in Downtown Cincinnati on September 6.

Austin, a wife, mother of two and senior product manager for digital lending was in Cincinnati for a meeting, though she is based in Louisville. According to the family's spokesperson, Austin was on a conference call as she walked into the lobby of the building, directly into the shooting scene.

The spokesperson said Austin's condition is stable and she is recovering at the UC Medical Center.

Austin is grateful for the officers who aided her and for the support from many others, the spokesperson said.

“I’m still processing the events from yesterday, the impact to the victims, to me and the community. And I’m thinking about how I can make a difference in the future," Austin said.

Police said the shooting started at the loading dock of the building and continued into the lobby.

Three people were killed and two were injured, including Austin.

The gunman, identified as Omar Perez, was fatally shot by police.

Perez was allegedly armed with a 9-millimeter pistol, multiple magazines and about 200 rounds of ammo.

