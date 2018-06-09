LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Louisville woman, Whitney Austin, was injured in the Fifth Third building shooting in Cincinnati this morning, according to a letter from Louisville Collegiate School. Austin is a Lower School Collegiate parent.

A family member tells our news partners at the Courier-Journal that Austin is in stable condition after suffering 12 gunshot wounds.

According to the letter from the school, Austin’s husband “is by her side at the hospital, and her children are being cared for by relatives.”

Austin was shot when a gunman opened fire in the Fifth Third building in downtown Cincinnati Thursday morning. Three people were killed and two others were injured, including Austin.

The gunman, identified as Omar Perez, was fatally shot by police.

