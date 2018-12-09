LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A Louisville woman shot in last week's mass shooting in Cincinnati is happy to be home.

Whitney Austin was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

Austin suffered 12 gunshot wounds last week as she was walking into the Fifth Third Bank where she worked in downtown Cincinnati.

RELATED: Victim shares story, continues recovery following Cincinnati bank shooting

Police said they shot and killed the gunman after he shot Austin and four other people. Three of the victims died and the other survivor is also now out of the hospital.

READ MORE: 4 people dead, including gunman, in downtown Cincinnati shooting

In a statement, Austin said:

"I'm so grateful to be home. I got to see my motivation for living, my two little kids. I got to lie with them as they fell asleep. I'm thankful to be alive, for all of the good wishes and for everyone who has helped."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV