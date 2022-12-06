Louisville woman arrested, charged with 2021 motel murder

A man was found shot and killed inside a room in InTown Suites on Preston Highway over a year ago.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is behind bars after she was charged in connection to a murder which occurred more than a year ago.

Louisville Metro Police officers arrested Chelynda Howlett, 28, on Monday. Howlett was arrested in connection to a murder in an Okolona motel room last October, according to officials.

She was charged with murder, first degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to an LMPD press release.

According to her arrest citation, LMPD found a man had been shot and killed inside a room at the InTown Suites on Preston Highway.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 40-year-old Poncho Young.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.