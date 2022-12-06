Louisville woman arrested, charged with 2021 motel murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is behind bars after she was charged in connection to a murder which occurred more than a year ago.
Louisville Metro Police officers arrested Chelynda Howlett, 28, on Monday. Howlett was arrested in connection to a murder in an Okolona motel room last October, according to officials.
She was charged with murder, first degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to an LMPD press release.
According to her arrest citation, LMPD found a man had been shot and killed inside a room at the InTown Suites on Preston Highway.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 40-year-old Poncho Young.
