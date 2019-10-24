LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 50 instruments that survived the Holocaust have been traveling around the world, teaching people about the stories behind the tragic time in history. Louisville was supposed to be another stop on the collection's journey, but this destination has turned into much more.

"Every time they play one, the tears well up in my eyes," said Miriam Ostroff, the Louisville Program Director for Violins of Hope.

Each note is a reminder of how many were killed in the Holocaust.

"Seventy million dead in total, six million dead Jewish people, more than half of the Jewish population,"said Avshalom Weinstein, one of the violin restorers.

On a journey around the world, just a few dozen instruments that outlived the destruction are on display, teaching people of the stories that will forever live on.

"Violins of Hope is also to show the instruments were a meaning of survival," Weinstein said.

"I feel like the universe tapped me on the shoulder and said to me that I've had this violin for many years, and I've been waiting for the right time, the right person, to give it to," Linda Lesser said.

It was the right moment for Lesser. She offered her father’s 120-year-old German-made instrument to the collection.

"I feel that I'm honoring my father, that my father is being honored because of sharing his instrument," Lesser said.

Her father’s story is now a part of history.

