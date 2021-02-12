'Darrell is the role model that our community is proud of': Basketball legend immortalized as street name

Councilwoman Jessica Green honored Darrell 'Dr. Dunkenstein' Griffith with an honorary street name in his childhood neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People celebrated a new street sign honoring Darrell 'Dr. Dunkenstein' Griffith Dec. 2 in front of his childhood home at 4101 Hale Ave.

Councilwoman Jessica Green (D-1) invited the public for the honorary street name unveiling Thursday. The portion of Hale Avenue from Cecil Avenue to S 40th St. will now be called "Darrell Griffith Avenue."

"I've always admired that no matter where he has gone, he never forgets where he came from. Darrell is the role model that our community is proud of," said Green.

Griffith is a local Louisville basketball native. According to a press release from Green, he helped to establish the University of Louisville basketball program and led the team to four consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.

Griffith won the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four title when the University of Louisville Cardinals won their first National Championship in 1980.

'Dunkenstein' continued his basketball career into the NBA and created the Darrell Griffith Foundation. He is a founding member and volunteer at the West End School in Louisville.

Griffith said his success was all because of his parents. He is thankful for his mom and wished his dad was here to see the street unveiling.

"I know he's smiling," Griffith said.

According to the press release sent from Louisville Metro Council, coaches Denny Crum and Wade Houston, as well as former 1980 teammates, were invited to the ceremony.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page