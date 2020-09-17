Community supports Black-owned grocery opening in West Louisville

Black Lives Matter organized a volunteer day at Black Market Kentucky as part of #GiveForGoodLou.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As part of #GiveForGoodLou, Black Lives Matter organized a volunteer day in support of Black Market Kentucky, a sustainable Black-owned grocery story opening in West Louisville.

The store set to open at 23rd and West Market this fall was born out of the #FeedTheWest movement, an effort to bring fresh food into the West End.

Owner Shauntrice Martin said she wants this store to show other business leaders that they can and should invest in West Louisville.

"This is going to be the norm and that's what we really want to change," Martin said. "We want to change the narrative, because it's not that people want to eat healthy, it's that we don't have good access to it."

Martin said healthy options are often too expensive or too far away from their neighborhood.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.