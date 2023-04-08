Louisville welcomes newest class of EMT graduates joining Metro EMS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is welcoming its newest class of graduating emergency medical technicians.
Nine people graduated in Louisville Metro Emergency Medical Services Academy's 15th class on Friday.
The chief of Louisville Emergency Medical Services offered some advice to the latest graduating class.
"Not every call that you go to, is going to be what you would consider an emergency. But it's an emergency to someone," Col. Jesse Yarbough said. "Your patients are putting the one thing that they can never replace into your hands, the health and lives of themselves or their loved ones.
If you're interested in applying to be a Metro EMT you can find out how to do so here.
