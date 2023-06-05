LMPD: Multiple vehicles towed, 1 arrested after weekend street racing

The department said many of the street racers were from out of state.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police responded to dozens of street racing reports across the Metro over the weekend.

According to police, officers responded to a total of 27 separate incidents at various locations.

Five vehicles were towed as a result, one person was issued a citation, and one person was arrested by authorities.

LMPD said several individuals participating in the illegal street racing were from out of state.

At this time, the police department has not said where the weekend street racing occurred nor identified any of the individuals involved.

