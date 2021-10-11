Week of Valor wraps up with ceremony honoring Black veterans

Louisville's Week of Valor had one of its closing events in the West End of Louisville at Greenwood Cemetery honoring Black veterans buried there.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The River City wrapped up its Week of Valor with an event in Louisville's West End honoring Black veterans buried at the Greenwood Cemetery.

Neighbors, friends and family, politicians and volunteers who have worked to renovate the cemetery showed up Saturday morning to attend the ceremony and show their support.

There was a presentation of wreaths and flags for Sergeant Elijah Marrs--who was a Civil War soldier, minister, educator and community leader--and the other veterans buried in Greenwood.

The event concluded Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's 8th annual Week of Valor.

Events celebrating the contributions and sacrifices of active-duty military, veterans and their families happened all over the city.

“We honor our veterans because our country’s enduring freedoms exist because throughout our history, brave men and women have stepped forward to join our military and defend the United States of America to keep us safe and to keep us free,” Fischer said.

This year due to COVID-19, some events were held virtually to accommodate those who couldn't attend in-person events.

The annual parade was held on Nov. 6 and was a "parade in reverse" -- meaning the different parade units were stationary and the crowds drove through the parade grounds, honking horns and waving flags.

