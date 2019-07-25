LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local wedding venues are stepping up to help couples left without a venue after Noah's Event Venue announced it would close its doors August 12.

The Ice House said it will extend at 20% discount to any Noah's brides misplaced by the closing.

"To any Noah's brides, call us today to book your big day with us and receive 20% off your venue fee," The Ice House posted on Facebook.

Four Roses Bourbon Barrel Loft also said discounted rates will be offered to couples who had booked their wedding at Noah's. The rates were not immediately known, but the venue said couples could call to discuss.

"In light of the recent news that Noah’s Event Venue has closed, we will be offering a discounted rate to any couples who had booked their wedding with Noah’s," the loft posted on Facebook. "Call us at 502-562-0090 to discuss!"

The Jeffersontown business said it was closing its doors because it was unable to reach an agreement with its landlord, leaving couples with wedding dates past August 12 scrambling for a new venue.

Robyn Thonen, the mother of a bride whose wedding was planned at Noah's in September, said the family found out about the closing from an email sent July 23.

"My daughter is just beyond," Thonen said. "She's almost hysterical because she just doesn't know what to do and we've got so many out of town guests, we've got hotels, we've got rooms blocked for it and people have bought their plane tickets."

Thonen said she is unsure what her daughter will do as her date will be difficult for several local vendors.

Noah's Event Venue is urging customers to send the company an email in order to get a full refund.

