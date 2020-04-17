LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Buildings and landmarks across the state of Kentucky have been turning green to remember the lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. The color represents empathy and compassion and Governor Andy Beshear called for all Kentuckians to use it as a symbol of solidarity. Lynn Family Stadium and the Big Four Bridge have both participated and now one of Louisville’s “most recognizable landmarks” is joining the movement.

The Louisville Water Company has added green lights to the Louisville Water Tower, which is the oldest standing ornamental tower in the United States and home to the WaterWorks Museum.

Green lights have also been added to the Louisville Water downtown office at Third and Chestnut.

Louisville Water Company

Every day, the Louisville Water Company produces an average of 120 million gallons of drinking water for nearly one million people who live in the Louisville area.

“Louisville Water’s product is essential in this pandemic for good health, hygiene and hydration,” Louisville Water Company Vice President Kelley Dearing Smith said.

