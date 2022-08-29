Louisville Water's work 'done for now' in flood-damaged eastern Kentucky

For three weeks straight, Louisville Water restored water services to thousands of eastern Kentucky residents after completing more than 80 repairs.

KENTUCKY, USA — After three weeks, a team from Louisville Water is returning home after helping those in Perry County impacted by severe flooding.

Kentucky's Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network (KYWARN) called on over 20 utility agencies across the Bluegrass to repair water infrastructure in eastern Kentucky.

KYWARN requested Louisville Water's help specifically in Hazard, where the community especially suffered due to extensive damage to their water main system, according to a Louisville Water press release.

Louisville Water, working alongside other utility agencies, restored service to thousands of eastern Kentucky residents and completed more than 80 repairs.

Some towns required more than a repair, though.

Cities like Hazard required crews to tackle installing new sections of water main in order to restore water to the community.

“This would be overwhelming for any community," Joe Schmitt, Louisville Water's director of distribution operations, said. "It doesn’t matter if you’re in Jefferson County or Perry County, an event like this would be devastating and overwhelming."

Hazard's Mayor says 97% of water service has been restored to the area, Louisville Water reported.

Louisville Water has also set aside a $25,000 donation to help the recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky.

"While Louisville Water's work is done for now, we are ready to respond to future recovery efforts if needed," the utility agency said.

