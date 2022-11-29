Louisville Water donates $250K to fund customer assistance program

According to a release, the Louisville Water Foundation provides more than $340,000 of direct bill relief annually to thousands of customers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's Giving Tuesday and Louisville Water has announced the Board of Water Works approved a generous donation that will help fund a customer assistance program.

The board approved a $250,000 donation to the Louisville Water Foundation, which coordinates funding to local agencies for the Drops of Kindness program and other water-related education activities.

Drops of Kindness helps Louisville residents and business owners a customized approach to manage their utility bill through these difficult times and reduce future financial obligations.

"Customer assistance is the largest percentage of allocations from Louisville Water Foundation," a spokesperson said in a press release.

According to the release, the Foundation provides funding for customer assistance in the three counties (Jefferson, Bullitt and Oldham) where Louisville Water provides water directly to customers.

Louisville Water says the Foundation "provides more than $340,000 of direct bill relief annually to thousands of customers."

Funding for the LWF comes from corporate donations from Louisville Water, MSD, businesses, organizations, the public, as well as the employees of Louisville Water and MSD, the release said.

If you need utility assistance this winter, click here.

