Sidewalks, tree wells, water main planned in phase two of Crescent Hill Water Treatment Plant construction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Water Company said the second phase of the Crescent Hill Water Treatment Plant construction project is starting this month, according to a press release. They are on track to finish the work along Frankfort Avenue this fall.

As part of phase two, crews are supposed to install a 42-inch water main beneath the railroad crossing at Frankfort Avenue and Reservoir Avenue. They also plan on replacing the sidewalk between Stilz Avenue and Reservoir Avenue and constructing new tree wells as part of their $16.2 million project.

Phase two is the final phase they have planned.

Louisville Water also revealed the following road closures while they’re working on phase two:

Frankfort Avenue will be reduced to one westbound lane between Sacred Heart Lane and Hillcrest Avenue

Reservoir and Pennsylvania Avenues will be closed at Frankfort Avenue

There are 2 detours for eastbound motorists: Stilz to Lexington to Cannons and Hillcrest to Brownsboro to Chenoweth

Residents using the Crescent Hill Reservoir, Mary T. Meagher Pool, and the Crescent Hill Golf Course, will have access from Brownsboro Road

This facility is the largest water treatment plant in the state according to the release.

