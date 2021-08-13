Louisville Water to begin Frankfort Avenue Main Replacement Project

The $13.2 million investment will replace critical water mains near the Crescent Hill Water Treatment Plant. Work begins next week and lasts for a year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Water Company detailed plans for the Frankfort Avenue Main Replacement Project Friday.

The yearlong project is a $13.2 million investment that is set to replace and increase the reliability of critical water mains near the Crescent Hill Water Treatment Plant. increase the size and reliability of critical water mains near the treatment plant

Crescent Hill Water Treatment Plant is the largest water treatment plant in Kentucky and produces most of the drinking water for Louisville Water customers.

Part of Frankfort Avenue, specifically where Stilz Avenue intersects will be closed near the water plant. There will be traffic detours in the area.

"Full disclosure this is going to be a pain in the butt for a lot of people," Louisville Water Company's Kelly Dearing Smith. "Frankfort Avenue is a popular way to get around so we're asking everyone pay attention to the detours we have on our website... And on social and people be mindful that people are working in the area."

Phase One of the project is set to begin next week with Phase Two coming in early 2022. Louisville Water said no one is expected to lose water during the project and one eastbound lane on Frankfort will remain open.

