Louisville violence prevention groups can apply for $20K grant to increase services

The program is called the Capacity-Building Fellowship, which city leaders hope will help curb violence levels.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jarring rate of gun violence so far in 2023 has Louisville leaders and the community searching for solutions.

In a news conference last week, Mayor Craig Greenberg called on the public to be 'agents of change.' Now, a city-run fellowship program hopes to help violence prevention groups do just that.

It's called the Capacity-Building Fellowship, run by the Reimagine Network Team -- a branch of the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN).

All month, they're taking applications from small grassroots organizations already working on mitigating violent crime. The difference is now, groups can apply to be one of 10 to be granted an extra $20,000 to increase their services and widen their reach.

"Empower people -- regular, everyday Louisville citizens -- to get involved in the fight against the local violence, getting hands-on with the root causes of violence," Loni White, public information officer for OSHN, said. "We can't any longer just look away and say well, 'That doesn't bother me,' or 'That's not a part of where I live.' Violence is a community issue."

Program leaders are hoping for an uptick in interest given the violent start to the new year.

White said she wants folks who are already doing good work to take advantage of funds available and expand.

Greenberg has promised to work with anti-violence advocates during his term to get them what they need to make a difference.

On Monday, when asked about multiple deadly shootings over the weekend, the mayor doubled down on that mission.

"[Deciding] what resources we have right now to start investing in people who want to end gun violence," he said.

It seems this latest initiative has a chance to at least move the needle.

In order to qualify for the grant, applicants have to already in some capacity be serving Jefferson County residents at risk of violence. Select groups also have to be operating under a budget of $100,000 a year.

The deadline to apply for the grant money is Jan. 31. Interviews with applicants will happen in February and recipients will be chosen later that month.

For more information or to apply, click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.