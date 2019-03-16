LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following the attacks on two New Zealand mosques during Friday prayers, Interfaith Paths to Peace and community leaders will host a vigil honoring the 49 people killed.

The observance will start Saturday, March 16 at 3 p.m. in Jefferson Square Park. Mayor Greg Fischer, Congressman John Yarmuth, Muslim Americans for Compassion President Muhammad Babar and several other leaders will remember those affected by the tragedy in New Zealand and in the Louisville community.

The Muslim Community Center of Louisville also invites people of all faiths to show solidarity with the Muslim community by praying for the victims at 1 p.m. The center is located on 8215 Old Westport Road.

