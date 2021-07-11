March of Valor at Waterfront Park brings attention to suicide among veterans

USA Cares is raising awareness about various struggles veterans and their families go through and it’s just not soldiers abroad, but also here at home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens gathered at Waterfront Park on Sunday, marching in support of veterans as part of Mayor Greg Fischer’s Week of Valor celebration.

USA Cares is raising awareness about various struggles veterans and their families go through and it’s just not soldiers abroad, but also here at home.

“We want to bring attention to the fact that 22 veterans a day commit suicide,” CEO Trace Chesser said. “USA Cares – we’re in the business of trying to reduce the factors that can contribute to veteran suicide.”

Chesser said some of the things the group focuses on is keeping veterans in their homes, making sure their bills are paid and making sure they have food.

He said the biggest thing is keeping veterans together with their families.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.