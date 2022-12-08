Louisville veterans react to new 'burn pit' legislation

Senator Mitch McConnell and Indiana's senators all voted in favor of the PACT Act; Senator Rand Paul voted 'no'.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville veterans are applauding recent legislation that will help millions exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Veterans across the nation who suffer from injuries sustained from burn pits and toxic exposure will now have better healthcare, thanks to the PACT Act.

Veterans who are diagnosed with certain respiratory illnesses or cancers will no longer have to prove they got sick from burn pits or exposure to toxins to receive care.

Louisville's Veteran's Club owner Jeremy Harrell said this legislation goes beyond improved healthcare for veterans.

"What this does is it builds that trust between VA and our country and veterans because there's always been a little bit of distrust there because there's been a lot of instances where veterans felt like they weren't taken care of," Harrell said.

President Joe Biden signed the act Aug. 10, it's now been passed through The Senate with an 86 to 11 vote.

Senator Rand Paul was one of the 'no' votes for the bill. He said he doesn't believe we should keep adding to the country's debt and proposed an amendment to pay for the plan by stopping certain aid overseas.

Senator Mitch McConnell and all Indiana senators voted 'yes' to pass the bill.

