Proposed ordinance would allocate $10M to help those behind on utility bills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer and local political and business leaders announced a proposed ordinance that would allocate $10 million to the Office of Resilience and Community Services to help Louisvillians who are struggling to pay their utility bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ordinance, which must be approved by Metro Council, would distribute general fund dollars freed up by the CARES Act to the RCS starting January 2021.

Customers who have outstanding utility bill balances and attest to facing financial hardships would then be able to receive a one-time credit for an amount that has yet to be determined.

As of Oct. 29, Fischer said around 18,000 customers are behind on their Louisville Water and MSD bill. At the start of the pandemic, only around 1,900 customers were behind on bills. Similarly, nearly 38,000 people are behind on their LG&E bills.

"The reality is that the bills are building up and many people are struggling and have limited options for getting caught up on their bills," Fischer said.

RCS previously distributed around $2.8 million collected through the One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund to those struggling to pay rent or utilities earlier in the year. Money from the CARES Act has also been used for eviction prevention, the Landlord Tenant Rental Assistance Program and other programs.

The initiative will be a partnership with the Louisville Water Company, MSD, LG&E and their foundations. Both Louisville Water/MSD and LG&E have foundation initiatives that help customers struggling to pay bills due to the crisis.

"We have been working with our customers to establish longer term payment arrangements to get them to stronger economic times," LG&E President Paul Thompson said. "This additional assistance certainly supports our efforts."

The ordinance will be introduced in Metro Council Monday. Fischer and council member Keisha Dorsey, one of the bill's cosponsors, said the city is still working out details with utility companies so it can go into effect as early into the new year as possible.

