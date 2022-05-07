‘That is Sadiqa Reynolds’ legacy’: Louisville Urban League’s President, CEO to step down this fall

A search committee has already been chosen to search for the Louisville Urban League's next leader.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Urban League announced their first female President will be celebrating seven years with the organization Oct. 1.

Then, on Oct. 31, President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds will step down to move to a CEO position for another organization in New York City according to a press release.

A search committee has already been chosen to search for the Urban League’s next leader. Reynolds will still serve in an advisory capacity after Oct. 31 if they haven’t found someone to take her place.

Board Chair Lorri Lee says there is no replacing Sadiqa Reynolds.

“Her impact on Louisville, across Kentucky, and on the Urban League Movement, nationally, is tremendous,” Lee said. “But it is the durability of what she has built that is most important.”

Lee says the League is a transformational organization with a wonderful staff because of her.

“That is the hallmark of truly great leadership. That is Sadiqa Reynolds’ legacy,” Lee said.

Under her leadership, the Urban League has placed over 2,000 people in jobs, launched the Center for Entrepreneurship to help Black businesses and served 2,154 people through the Reily Reentry Project.

The Reily Reentry Project is Kentucky’s largest expungement program according to the release.

Reynolds had also been chosen as the National Urban League Woman of Power in 2018 and the Louisville Magazine’s Person of the Year in 2017.

