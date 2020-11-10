'Protest to Power': Louisville Urban League to host caravans, pep rally as early voting starts Tuesday

The organization is also planning other days where voters can get rides to the polls to vote early.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Urban League is urging the community to let their voices be heard this November as early voting starts in Kentucky on Tuesday.

The organization is kicking off its “Protest to Power” caravan which will give voters a ride to the polls to vote early.

The pep rally will begin on Oct. 13 at 11 a.m. with food and music at the Louisville Urban League and then depart for the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage

Officials said if voters can’t join them on Tuesday, they will have additional caravans on Oct. 17, Oct. 24, and Oct. 31 at noon, ending at different early polling locations around the city.