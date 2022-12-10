Louisville Urban League to announce next CEO

The announcement will take place Friday at 2 p.m., according to organization officials.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Who will it be?

The Louisville Urban League is expected to announce their next CEO on Friday.

The new head will take over the role held by Sadiqa Reynolds, who announced in July she would be stepping down for a job in New York.

Reynolds who is credited for building up the organization has made significant accomplishments including bringing the Norton Sports and Learning Complex to life, placing thousands in jobs, creating the Center for Entrepreneurship to help Black-owned businesses and serving 2,154 people through the Reily Reentry Project – Kentucky’s largest expungement program.

She was also the National Urban League’s Woman of Power in 2018.

Reynolds has been a vocal advocate when it comes to social justice and civil rights throughout the community, especially during the Breonna Taylor protests.

Officials with the Urban League said the nationwide search has been an extensive process.

Reynolds will officially leave the position as CEO on Oct. 31 and the new appointee will take over the following day.

Gov. Andy Beshear will be on hand for the 2 p.m. announcement.

