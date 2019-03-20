LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Leaders with the Louisville Urban league said the developments on a new Sports and Learning Complex will continue despite issues with the city's budget.

Two weeks ago, the Metro Council voted to suspend all work on projects funded by a bond ordinance.

But now the Urban League said they have the support from Metro Council to continue the project and help provide relief to people who live in the area.

"Our young people, they get their education, get good salaries, and instead of staying to help West Louisville, they go out. They move out of the city, and they leave the state. It's important this will bring hope,” Mattie Jones, a West Louisville resident for 57 years, said.

Last week, the Metro Council budget committee approved a plan to raise taxes on several types of insurance premiums to fix the $65 million budget gap.

The full Metro Council will vote on that proposal on Thursday night, March 21.