Louisville Urban League hosts first annual luncheon with new president

Over the next five years, the League wants to raise more than $1.1 billion to support housing, Black businesses and education.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over the next five years, the Louisville Urban League wants to raise more than $1.1 billion to support housing, Black businesses and education.

The nonprofit's new President and CEO, Dr. Kish Cumi Price, says that figure only addresses half of the League's goals, but its necessary.

The annual luncheon highlighted the League's success over the year, including placing 304 people in jobs and 326 people receiving expungement.

"Some people can not even get open the door because their past is forever haunting them. They can't even see a future for themselves because their past stays with them," she said Friday to a crowd of clapping attendees.

It also featured MELANnaire Marketplace vendors and a panel discussion with several Black women leaders, including a civil rights activist.

Price also spoke at the annual luncheon on several big topics, including the controversy surrounding Louisville Collegiate School's proposal to tear down affordable housing to create a parking lot.

With affordable housing in crisis, she says this isn't the right move.

"We're not in a place right now to be thinking about solutions that cause other people to be in a very bad place," Price told WHAS11.

As for the announcement of the University of Louisville new President Dr. Kim Schatzel, Price said she looks forward to higher retention rates for Black students.

"The persistence rates are abysmal here in Kentucky and definitely in Louisville," she said. "And so we want to make sure that that same charge is there for this new president."

As for the ongoing search for Louisville's next police chief, Price says community voices must be involved. She said the League sent a letter to Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg with seven recommendations on how to conduct the search.

"We thought that's where we could move the needle in ensuring that we have somebody who's going to lead the charge and make all the changes we need to see in order to feel like we have a safe Louisville," Price said.

