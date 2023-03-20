Louisville Urban League announces transition of leadership

The organization said President and CEO Dr. Kish Cumi Price would be "transitioning out of the role, effective immediately."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In less than six months, the Louisville Urban League (LUL) has announced its leadership team is once again shifting.

The nonprofit, a prominent civil rights organization in the Metro, said President and CEO Dr. Kish Cumi Price would be "transitioning out of the role, effective immediately."

Details about Price's leave were not immediately available.

"The board wishes to thank Dr. Price for her service and leadership over the last several months," Kimberly L. Sisnett, the League's Board Chair, said in a press release.

Price assumed the role in November 2022 after former President and CEO Sadiqua Reynolds announced her resignation last October.

The League's Board of Directors said Chief Engagement Officer Lyndon Pryor will take over as interim President and CEO.

According to the organization, plans to seek a permanent replacement have not been finalized, however, its board seeks to move quickly.

"Transitions are never easy, and this one will be no exception," Sisnett said.

Pryor has helped with many of the nonprofit's special projects and oversaw all communications areas for the Louisville Urban League.

Officials said he has worked with community members and government officials to approach community needs through programmatic and policy efforts.

"I firmly believe in the work that the League has done and is leading in our community," Pryor said. "We have the opportunity to transform Louisville into a place where everyone can thrive and I look forward to continuing that work with my colleagues in the building and partners around the city."

