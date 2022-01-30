'An awesome experience': Louisville Urban League throws special birthday party for 11-year-old

The organization held a celebration for CEO Sadiqa Reynolds but also chose a child from the community who shared the same birthday as her to celebrate them.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Urban League held a birthday party for it’s President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds on Sunday.

Instead of celebrating her, she picked one lucky child from the community who shares the same birthday as her and threw a party for them.

Antwon Rondo turned 11-years-old and has been active in their Street Academy program since June.

They celebrated at the Norton Sports and Learning Center’s Fun Zone.

Antwon and his friends got to enjoy bowling and interactive rock climbing.

He said he enjoyed being with his friends, family and those who are closed to him that he loves on his special day.

Antwon called the birthday party an “awesome experience.”

Dozens entered the contest held by the organization for the free birthday party.

