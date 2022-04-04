LMPD to auction off unclaimed vehicles at impound lot

It’s scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the impound lot on Frankfort Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to clear space at Louisville’s impound lot, Metro Police is auctioning off unclaimed vehicles.

This is the first time the department has hosted a live, onsite auction.

It’s scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the impound lot on Frankfort Avenue.

LMPD says parking could be a challenge if you show up late. However, parking is allowed along Frankfort Avenue on the same side of the impound lot’s entrance. They say other than that, park on surrounding streets where it is permitted.

For those who are lucky enough to place winning bids, officials said you must pay 1.5 hours after the sale.

