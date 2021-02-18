Trash piling up in Louisville as snow wreaks havoc on garbage trucks

Public Works said they’re about 80% done with their routes, while some private companies have yet to pick up from last week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Snow is not the only thing building up on Louisville streets, so is trash.

The city and private garbage companies blame winter weather the past two weeks for putting them behind.

Public Works Director Vanessa Burns says about 20% of homes still need to be serviced by the city. Burns said they hope to get to them by the end of the weekend.

Some other private companies have asked customers to be patient as their trucks can't get down snowy streets.

A Middletown couple was out shoveling their trash can out of the snow Thursday, saying they remain hopeful and are keeping perspective.

“Our whole street is lined with garbage cans," said Hope Hatteberg. “They were going to come last Thursday, and they didn't. And they were going to come yesterday, and they didn't, but they're hopefully going to come tomorrow.”

How long can she wait for her garbage to be collected?

“I'd say as long as it's cold outside and what's in it can be cold and frozen and not get smelly, we're good," Hatteberg said.

Kent Hatteberg said that considering the power and ice issues in other parts of the state and country, the delay in service was not getting him anxious.

“A lot of people right now are worse off," he said.

The Hattebergs have been told that their trash collection will take place tomorrow.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.