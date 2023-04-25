'Year-round priority': Louisville program will pay money for collected trash

“Trash for Cash is a win-win for Louisville; the city gets cleaner streets, and local youth-serving nonprofits get more funds to help our kids."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Tuesday, Louisville's mayor highlighted a new program aimed at trying to beautify the city while helping nonprofits in the process.

"Trash for Cash" is a state program that just made its way to Louisville. Qualified nonprofits can apply to help clean Louisville roadways on Brightside's website, and the nonprofits will earn $100 for every mile they clean.

“Trash for Cash is a win-win for Louisville; the city gets cleaner streets, and local youth-serving nonprofits get more funds to help our kids,” Greenberg said.

Another effort Greenberg mentioned is the city's mowing and cleanup schedule. It lets people know where and when they can expect mowing and litter pickup around the metro according to the release.

He mentioned that while the Kentucky Derby is quickly getting closer, and it's a great way to showcase the city, he said keeping it "clean and beautiful is a year-round priority."

"The hardworking people of Public Works are out there in every kind of weather, mowing and collecting litter, and now, with the release of 2023 Litter Collection and Mowing Calendar, every resident can know just where and when they are working."

Anyone concerned about maintenance is encouraged to call 311 or submit a service request online.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.