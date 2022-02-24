LMPD: 40 crashes reported during Thursday morning commute

A wintry mix that fell early Thursday morning created some dangerous travel conditions on the interstates.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Many people heading to work or school Thursday morning were met with an unpleasant surprise on the roads. A wintry mix moved through the area, creating slick and icy conditions, especially on the interstates approaching the Ohio River.

A large crash involving several vehicles on the Gene Snyder near the LaGrange Rd. exit was reported around 5:45 a.m. A spokesperson for MetroSafe said black ice had been reported in the area and lanes were shut down until 7 a.m.

According to Aaron Ellis with Louisville Metro Police, a total of 40 crashes were reported in the metro between 5 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Of the 40 reported crashes, 10 of them involved injuries.

One deadly crash was reported at I-265 near New Cut Rd. According to police, a man drove over the guardrail on the interstate and landed in the grass.

The cause of that crash is still under investigation and police could not say whether or not it was related to weather.

Throughout the morning, a section of I-64 between the 3rd and 9th St. exits was shut down to allow trucks to lay down salt. A crash on the I-65 ramp to the Lincoln Bridge led to heavy backups near downtown.

Most areas were cleared by 8 a.m. Thursday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory that was in effect for the area expired at 10 a.m. and no additional snow or ice is expected.

