Louisville first responders 'not concerned' as they prepare for I-64 West closure

"We deal with emergencies. We're quick to finding different solutions to different problems," Saint Mathews Fire and EMS Chief Nick Clark said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It may be an inconvenience, but first responders say East Louisville's I-64 closure won't block them from saving lives.

Clark said his team will rely on several resources to get around. That includes MetroSafe dispatchers, GPS systems inside emergency vehicles, and traffic dashboards in every fire station.

He said they will also take alternate routes like I-65 or Frankfort Avenue if they have to head downtown.

"The public is usually great at responding to our sirens, and lights, and that kind of thing. While it's a concern, it's not necessarily something we'll worry about," he said.

As for the public, Clark is asking everyone to have patience.

"Understand that we deal with this kind of stuff all the time and there's no reason to have real huge concern other than it's going to take a little longer to get to point A to point B," he said.

In downtown, Louisville Fire and Metro Police say the closure won't have a huge impact on their teams.

If first responders need to head east, officials said crews will take surface streets.

