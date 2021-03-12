Louisville mayor's Toys for Tots drive collecting presents for Kentuckiana kids

The annual drive benefits thousands of kids in the region. This year, organizers mostly need toys for older kids and teens.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual Mayor's Challenge Toys for Tots drive collected presents for Kentuckiana kids outside Metro Hall Dec. 3. Organizers hope to beat last year's total of 8,000 toys in one day.

Marty Storch, who works for Mayor Greg Fischer's office, said the organization encouraged donors to bring toys for kids ages 10 and up this year. He said those gifts are often overlooked because they're more expensive.

Storch suggested gifts like basketballs, makeup, shaving kits and sports apparel. A full list of suggested donation items can be found here.

"Our goal is to try to fill the truck, we're still a little short of that," Storch said. "8,000 toys is our goal. We're going to get there, I believe people down in their heart know the importance of this."

"I'm so proud of our metro government employees and the way that they step up," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. "Our corrections department, in particular, does an incredible job every year."

Donors can bring new, unwrapped toys to a drive-thru collection site at Metro Hall at 527 W. Jefferson Street Friday. The collection lasts from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

After this event, you can donate toys at a variety of locations throughout Louisville. Click here for more information.

