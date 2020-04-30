LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With more than 100 events canceled and a postponed Derby, the coronavirus has shattered Louisville's tourism industry.

Last year's Derby was the busiest time on record for Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. The airport was buzzing with more than 48,000 passengers between that Wednesday and Sunday, according to public relations director Natalie Chaudoin. With that same timeframe in 2020, capacity is down about 65 percent.

"Things are obviously looking very different with the COVID-19 crisis," Chaudoin said. "The Sunday after Derby we had about 14,500 departure scheduled seats."

TSA has reported screenings are down about 95 percent nationally.

"We believe SDF is trending along those same lines," Chaudoin said.

Louisville Tourism President and CEO, Karen Williams said 132 groups canceled events for 2020.

"It has paralyzed our entire industry nationwide," Williams said. "Louisville has been on an unbelievable trajectory up until about 10 weeks ago. The books were really booked."

Since the pandemic hit, Louisville Tourism has had to lay off and furlough some staff, losing more than $165 million.

The recent cancellations of Hometown Rising, Bourbon & Beyond, and Louder than Life cost $16 million.

By the end of June, $165 million could climb to $200 million, according to Williams.

"The tourism industry creates about 27,000 jobs," Williams said. "It's hotels, it's attractions, the people that fly in from the airport to get in a cab or an Uber and it's all the restaurants."

Events were booked as far as 2030.

"If a group has to cancel or postpone, we've got to find that hole for them in the future," Williams said.

Derby has a $400 million economic impact. The hardest part for Williams is the unknown.

"Do I think [Derby] will look different in September? Probably so," she said. "But it is still a huge economic impact to our community."

